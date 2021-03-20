AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:RNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Avidity Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Avidity Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avidity Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avidity Biosciences stock.

Avidity Biosciences

MERUS (NASDAQ:MRUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus last released its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.53. Merus has generated ($2.33) earnings per share over the last year. Merus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRUS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Merus in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Merus stock.

Merus

CINTAS (NASDAQ:CTAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has generated $8.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. Cintas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CINTAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTAS)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cintas in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cintas stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CTAS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cintas

UTZ BRANDS (NYSE:UTZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands last issued its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Utz Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Utz Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UTZ BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UTZ)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Utz Brands in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Utz Brands stock.

Utz Brands