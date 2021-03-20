SESEN BIO (NASDAQ:SESN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sesen Bio has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. Sesen Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SESEN BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SESN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sesen Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sesen Bio stock.

Sesen Bio

WHOLE EARTH BRANDS (NASDAQ:FREE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. Whole Earth Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Whole Earth Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHOLE EARTH BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FREE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Whole Earth Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Whole Earth Brands stock.

Whole Earth Brands

UPSTART (NASDAQ:UPST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart last posted its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Upstart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UPSTART A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UPST)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Upstart in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Upstart stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UPST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Upstart

GENERATION BIO (NASDAQ:GBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. Generation Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Generation Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERATION BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GBIO)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Generation Bio in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Generation Bio stock.

Generation Bio