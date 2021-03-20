SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS (NASDAQ:SIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Select Interior Concepts has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year. Select Interior Concepts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Select Interior Concepts in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Select Interior Concepts stock.

Select Interior Concepts

CABALETTA BIO (NASDAQ:CABA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio last posted its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Cabaletta Bio has generated ($4.07) earnings per share over the last year. Cabaletta Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CABALETTA BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CABA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cabaletta Bio in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cabaletta Bio stock.

Cabaletta Bio

RAFAEL (NYSE:RFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $1.05 million during the quarter. Rafael has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rafael has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RAFAEL? (NYSE:RFL)

NAVIGATOR (NYSE:NVGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator last released its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Navigator has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year. Navigator has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAVIGATOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVGS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Navigator in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Navigator stock.

Navigator