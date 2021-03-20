NOAH (NYSE:NOAH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. Noah has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Noah has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOAH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOAH)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Noah in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Noah stock.

Noah

DESIGNER BRANDS (NYSE:DBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Designer Brands has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year. Designer Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DESIGNER BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DBI)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Designer Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Designer Brands stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DBI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Designer Brands

WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP (NYSE:WPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group last released its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $3.17. Washington Prime Group has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year. Washington Prime Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WPG)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Washington Prime Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Washington Prime Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WPG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Washington Prime Group

ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:OCDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics last posted its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OCDX)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics