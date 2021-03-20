AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.1. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMPH)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMPH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BIODESIX (NASDAQ:BDSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix last issued its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Biodesix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Biodesix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIODESIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BDSX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Biodesix in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Biodesix stock.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA (NYSE:WSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma last released its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. Williams-Sonoma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WILLIAMS-SONOMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WSM)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Williams-Sonoma in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Williams-Sonoma stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALX ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:ALXO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology last issued its earnings data on March 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. ALX Oncology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ALX Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALX ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALXO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ALX Oncology in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ALX Oncology stock.

