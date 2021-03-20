CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CRBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRBP)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRBP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN (NASDAQ:REDU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman last announced its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. RISE Education Cayman has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year. RISE Education Cayman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REDU)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RISE Education Cayman in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” RISE Education Cayman stock.

RISE Education Cayman

OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:OLMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.32. Olema Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Olema Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OLMA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Olema Pharmaceuticals stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. HEXO has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. HEXO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEXO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HEXO)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HEXO in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” HEXO stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HEXO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HEXO