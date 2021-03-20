KE (NYSE:BEKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BEKE)

KE last announced its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KE has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS KE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BEKE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KE in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” KE stock.

SMARTSHEET (NYSE:SMAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Smartsheet has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year. Smartsheet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SMARTSHEET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SMAR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Smartsheet in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Smartsheet stock.

ADVAXIS (NASDAQ:ADXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Advaxis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Advaxis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ADVAXIS? (NASDAQ:ADXS)

DOLLAR GENERAL (NYSE:DG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General last released its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.10. The company earned $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has generated $6.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Dollar General has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOLLAR GENERAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DG)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dollar General in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 18 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dollar General stock.

