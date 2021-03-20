WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:WPRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Westport Fuel Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WPRT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Westport Fuel Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Westport Fuel Systems stock.

Westport Fuel Systems

CITI TRENDS (NASDAQ:CTRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.4. Citi Trends has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITI TRENDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTRN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citi Trends in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Citi Trends stock.

Citi Trends

PINDUODUO (NASDAQ:PDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo last issued its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pinduoduo has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Pinduoduo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PINDUODUO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PDD)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pinduoduo in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pinduoduo stock.

Pinduoduo

SIGNET JEWELERS (NYSE:SIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers last released its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Its revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has generated $3.88 earnings per share over the last year. Signet Jewelers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIGNET JEWELERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SIG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Signet Jewelers in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Signet Jewelers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SIG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Signet Jewelers