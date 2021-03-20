AGENUS (NASDAQ:AGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus last released its earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Agenus has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year. Agenus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGENUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGEN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agenus in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agenus stock.

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:PRTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology last released its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Priority Technology has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Priority Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRTH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Priority Technology in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Priority Technology stock.

FIVE BELOW (NASDAQ:FIVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Its revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.8. Five Below has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIVE BELOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FIVE)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Five Below in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Five Below stock.

ADC THERAPEUTICS (NYSE:ADCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. ADC Therapeutics has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year. ADC Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADC THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ADCT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ADC Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ADC Therapeutics stock.

