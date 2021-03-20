HEALTHEQUITY (NASDAQ:HQY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity last released its quarterly earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,434.5. HealthEquity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHEQUITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HQY)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HealthEquity in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HealthEquity stock.

FUELCELL ENERGY (NASDAQ:FCEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy last released its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. FuelCell Energy has generated ($1.30) earnings per share over the last year. FuelCell Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FUELCELL ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FCEL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FuelCell Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” FuelCell Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FCEL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

J.JILL (NYSE:JILL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $1.06. J.Jill has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. J.Jill has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS J.JILL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JILL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for J.Jill in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” J.Jill stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JILL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WEIBO (NASDAQ:WB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Weibo has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Weibo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEIBO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Weibo in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Weibo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

