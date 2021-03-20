RESONANT (NASDAQ:RESN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant last released its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Resonant has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year. Resonant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESONANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RESN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Resonant in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Resonant stock.

MISTRAS GROUP (NYSE:MG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group last released its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. Mistras Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MISTRAS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mistras Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mistras Group stock.

PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES (NASDAQ:PRAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines last issued its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.50. Praxis Precision Medicines has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Praxis Precision Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRAX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Praxis Precision Medicines stock.

SIGILON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SGTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics last released its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.22. Sigilon Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sigilon Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIGILON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sigilon Therapeutics stock.

