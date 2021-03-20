SHATTUCK LABS (NASDAQ:STTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Shattuck Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHATTUCK LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STTK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shattuck Labs in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Shattuck Labs stock.

Shattuck Labs

AKERO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AKRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.27. Akero Therapeutics has generated ($2.90) earnings per share over the last year. Akero Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKERO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKRO)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akero Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akero Therapeutics stock.

Akero Therapeutics

OTELCO (NASDAQ:OTEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco last released its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $15.51 million during the quarter. Otelco has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. Otelco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OTELCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OTEL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Otelco in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Otelco stock.

Otelco

REDHILL BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:RDHL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma last issued its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. RedHill Biopharma has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year. RedHill Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REDHILL BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDHL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RedHill Biopharma in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” RedHill Biopharma stock.

RedHill Biopharma