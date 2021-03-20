NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS (NYSE:NRP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners last issued its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.58. Natural Resource Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Natural Resource Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NRP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Natural Resource Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Natural Resource Partners stock.

CNFINANCE (NYSE:CNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance last issued its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.38. CNFinance has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. CNFinance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNFINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNF)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNFinance in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CNFinance stock.

LANDS’ END (NASDAQ:LE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End last announced its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.1. Lands’ End has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANDS’ END A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lands’ End in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lands’ End stock.

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:DTIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences last released its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences has generated ($1.91) earnings per share over the last year. Precision BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRECISION BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DTIL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precision BioSciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Precision BioSciences stock.

