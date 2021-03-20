YALLA GROUP (NYSE:YALA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Yalla Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Yalla Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YALLA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YALA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yalla Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Yalla Group stock.

Yalla Group

PLIANT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PLRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pliant Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLIANT THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLRX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pliant Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pliant Therapeutics stock.

Pliant Therapeutics

YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE (NASDAQ:YTEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience last released its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.09. Yield10 Bioscience has generated ($35.50) earnings per share over the last year. Yield10 Bioscience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YTEN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yield10 Bioscience in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Yield10 Bioscience stock.

Yield10 Bioscience

OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET (NASDAQ:OLLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet last posted its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company earned $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OLLI)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OLLI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet