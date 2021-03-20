TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:TNXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has generated ($19.33) earnings per share over the last year. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TNXP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock.

CUE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:CUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma has generated ($1.66) earnings per share over the last year. Cue Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUE BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CUE)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cue Biopharma in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cue Biopharma stock.

SEMTECH (NASDAQ:SMTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech last announced its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.3. Semtech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEMTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMTC)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Semtech in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Semtech stock.

HEADHUNTER GROUP (NASDAQ:HHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group last released its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.02 by $4.44. The business earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Its revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. HeadHunter Group has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.9. HeadHunter Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEADHUNTER GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HHR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HeadHunter Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” HeadHunter Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HHR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

