OncoSec Medical last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. OncoSec Medical has generated ($2.56) earnings per share over the last year. OncoSec Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OncoSec Medical in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OncoSec Medical stock.

SURGALIGN (NASDAQ:SRGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign last released its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Surgalign has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Surgalign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Surgalign in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Surgalign stock.

QUDIAN (NYSE:QD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QD)

Qudian last announced its earnings data on December 13th, 2020. The reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter. Qudian has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qudian in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Qudian stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. AVROBIO has generated ($2.66) earnings per share over the last year. AVROBIO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AVROBIO in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AVROBIO stock.

