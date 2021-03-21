J. ALEXANDER’S (NYSE:JAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JAX)

J. Alexander’s last issued its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. J. Alexander’s has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. J. Alexander’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ETON PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ETON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Eton Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.03) earnings per share over the last year. Eton Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ETON PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ETON)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Eton Pharmaceuticals stock.

FARMLAND PARTNERS (NYSE:FPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners last issued its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Farmland Partners has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. Farmland Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FARMLAND PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FPI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Farmland Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Farmland Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VERASTEM (NASDAQ:VSTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem last released its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Verastem has generated ($2.00) earnings per share over the last year. Verastem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERASTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VSTM)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verastem in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Verastem stock.

