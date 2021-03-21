RIGNET (NASDAQ:RNET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. RigNet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. RigNet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RIGNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNET)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RigNet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” RigNet stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RNET, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RigNet

COGENT BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:COGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The technology company reported ($6.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $5.55. Cogent Biosciences has generated ($4.16) earnings per share over the last year. Cogent Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COGENT BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COGT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cogent Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cogent Biosciences stock.

Cogent Biosciences

INFUSYSTEM (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem last released its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.8. InfuSystem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFUSYSTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InfuSystem in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” InfuSystem stock.

InfuSystem

DULUTH (NASDAQ:DLTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth last released its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Duluth has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Duluth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DULUTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DLTH)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Duluth in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Duluth stock.

Duluth