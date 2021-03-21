COUPA SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:COUP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company earned $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Its revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Coupa Software has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Coupa Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COUPA SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COUP)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coupa Software in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Coupa Software stock.

APREA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:APRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics has generated ($4.67) earnings per share over the last year. Aprea Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APREA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APRE)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aprea Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Aprea Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APRE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ACCENTURE (NYSE:ACN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture last released its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Its revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has generated $7.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Accenture has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACCENTURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACN)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accenture in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Accenture stock.

SYNACOR (NASDAQ:SYNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor last issued its earnings data on March 18th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Synacor has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Synacor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNACOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYNC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Synacor in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Synacor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SYNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

