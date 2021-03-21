CROWDSTRIKE (NASDAQ:CRWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. CrowdStrike has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROWDSTRIKE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRWD)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CrowdStrike in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CrowdStrike stock.

INTELLICHECK (NASDAQ:IDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck last posted its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Intellicheck has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTELLICHECK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IDN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intellicheck in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Intellicheck stock.

CODA OCTOPUS GROUP (NASDAQ:CODA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group last announced its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.2. Coda Octopus Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CODA OCTOPUS GROUP? (NASDAQ:CODA)

EMAGIN (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin last announced its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. eMagin has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. eMagin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMAGIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for eMagin in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” eMagin stock.

