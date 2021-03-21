JABIL (NYSE:JBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company earned $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. Jabil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JABIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JBL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jabil in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Jabil stock.

Jabil

DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS (NYSE:DLNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners last announced its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Dynagas LNG Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DLNG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Dynagas LNG Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DLNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Dynagas LNG Partners

FEDEX (NYSE:FDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. Its revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has generated $9.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. FedEx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FDX)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FedEx in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FedEx stock.

FedEx

GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:GLMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLMD)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals