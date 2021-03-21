OPTICAL CABLE (NASDAQ:OCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable last issued its earnings data on December 21st, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Optical Cable has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Optical Cable has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN OPTICAL CABLE? (NASDAQ:OCC)

Wall Street analysts have given Optical Cable a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Optical Cable wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

ASPEN GROUP (NASDAQ:ASPU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group last released its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Aspen Group has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. Aspen Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASPEN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASPU)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aspen Group in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aspen Group stock.

Aspen Group

DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:DFFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.76) earnings per share over the last year. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DFFN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DFFN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

CENTRUS ENERGY (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 19th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy has generated ($2.54) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Centrus Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTRUS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Centrus Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Centrus Energy stock.

Centrus Energy