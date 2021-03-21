PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:PANL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions last released its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.1. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SHARPSPRING (NASDAQ:SHSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring last posted its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year. SharpSpring has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHARPSPRING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHSP)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SharpSpring in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SharpSpring stock.

SharpSpring

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS (NASDAQ:AOUT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands last posted its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. Its revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Outdoor Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. American Outdoor Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AOUT)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Outdoor Brands in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Outdoor Brands stock.

American Outdoor Brands

ACUTUS MEDICAL (NASDAQ:AFIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.33. Acutus Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Acutus Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACUTUS MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AFIB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acutus Medical in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Acutus Medical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AFIB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Acutus Medical