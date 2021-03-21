LUMENT FINANCE TRUST (NYSE:LFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Lument Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUMENT FINANCE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LFT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lument Finance Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lument Finance Trust stock.

KINDRED BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:KIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences has generated ($1.59) earnings per share over the last year. Kindred Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINDRED BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KIN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kindred Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kindred Biosciences stock.

TRAVELZOO (NASDAQ:TZOO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year. Travelzoo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRAVELZOO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TZOO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Travelzoo in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Travelzoo stock.

ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP (NYSE:ALTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group last issued its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Alta Equipment Group has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. Alta Equipment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALTG)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alta Equipment Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alta Equipment Group stock.

