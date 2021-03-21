LENNAR (NYSE:LEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar last issued its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm earned $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennar has generated $7.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Lennar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LENNAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LEN)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lennar in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lennar stock.

Lennar

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES (NYSE:FTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Flotek Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Flotek Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FLOTEK INDUSTRIES? (NYSE:FTK)

U.S. GOLD (NASDAQ:USAU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold last released its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.20. U.S. Gold has generated ($3.17) earnings per share over the last year. U.S. Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS U.S. GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:USAU)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for U.S. Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” U.S. Gold stock.

U.S. Gold

AMPCO-PITTSBURGH (NYSE:AP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Ampco-Pittsburgh has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMPCO-PITTSBURGH? (NYSE:AP)

