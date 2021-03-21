FUEL TECH (NASDAQ:FTEK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Fuel Tech has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. Fuel Tech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FUEL TECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTEK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fuel Tech in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Fuel Tech stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FTEK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fuel Tech

CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST (NASDAQ:CMCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. CIM Commercial Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST? (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Wall Street analysts have given CIM Commercial Trust a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but CIM Commercial Trust wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

AXCELLA HEALTH (NASDAQ:AXLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health last announced its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Axcella Health has generated ($3.55) earnings per share over the last year. Axcella Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXCELLA HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AXLA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axcella Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Axcella Health stock.

Axcella Health

AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AGLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics last issued its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has generated ($2.45) earnings per share over the last year. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGLE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics