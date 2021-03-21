LENNAR (NYSE:LEN.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar last posted its earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter. Lennar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Lennar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CLIPPER REALTY (NYSE:CLPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty last issued its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Clipper Realty has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year. Clipper Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clipper Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clipper Realty stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. NIKE has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.6. NIKE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

33 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NIKE in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 30 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NIKE stock.

ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Armata Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.55) earnings per share over the last year. Armata Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Armata Pharmaceuticals stock.

