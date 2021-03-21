ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ACRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACRX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EXAGEN (NASDAQ:XGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen has generated ($8.46) earnings per share over the last year. Exagen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXAGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XGN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exagen in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Exagen stock.

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SMMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMMT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Summit Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Summit Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SMMT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

APPLIED THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:APLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. Applied Therapeutics has generated ($3.55) earnings per share over the last year. Applied Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLIED THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APLT)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Applied Therapeutics stock.

