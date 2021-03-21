HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:HALL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year. Hallmark Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HALL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hallmark Financial Services in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hallmark Financial Services stock.

VELOCITY FINANCIAL (NYSE:VEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VEL)

Velocity Financial last issued its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Velocity Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Velocity Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VELOCITY FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VEL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Velocity Financial in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Velocity Financial stock.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC last posted its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. SMTC has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.7. SMTC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SMTC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMTX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SMTC in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SMTC stock.

ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:ALPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has generated ($2.28) earnings per share over the last year. Alpine Immune Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALPN)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alpine Immune Sciences stock.

