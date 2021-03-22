Earnings results for 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 21Vianet Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.12%. The high price target for VNET is $47.00 and the low price target for VNET is $17.80. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group does not currently pay a dividend. 21Vianet Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

In the past three months, 21Vianet Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.10% of the stock of 21Vianet Group is held by insiders. 56.83% of the stock of 21Vianet Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET



Earnings for 21Vianet Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.56) to ($0.36) per share. The P/E ratio of 21Vianet Group is -11.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 21Vianet Group is -11.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 21Vianet Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

