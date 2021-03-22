Earnings results for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

AAR last released its earnings results on December 16th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. Its revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AAR has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year. AAR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021. AAR will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AAR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.31%. The high price target for AIR is $50.00 and the low price target for AIR is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AAR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.50, AAR has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $42.28. AAR has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR does not currently pay a dividend. AAR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AAR (NYSE:AIR)

In the past three months, AAR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,261,927.00 in company stock. Only 8.25% of the stock of AAR is held by insiders. 85.73% of the stock of AAR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AAR (NYSE:AIR



Earnings for AAR are expected to grow by 48.67% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of AAR is -70.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AAR is -70.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AAR has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

