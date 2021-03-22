Earnings results for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abeona Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 137.00%. The high price target for ABEO is $8.00 and the low price target for ABEO is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Abeona Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

In the past three months, Abeona Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,146,751.00 in company stock. Only 19.10% of the stock of Abeona Therapeutics is held by insiders. 36.47% of the stock of Abeona Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO



Earnings for Abeona Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.62) per share. The P/E ratio of Abeona Therapeutics is -2.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Abeona Therapeutics is -2.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Abeona Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

