Earnings results for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9300000000000002.

Analyst Opinion on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adobe in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $543.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.12%. The high price target for ADBE is $605.00 and the low price target for ADBE is $350.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Adobe has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $543.58, Adobe has a forecasted upside of 23.1% from its current price of $441.50. Adobe has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe does not currently pay a dividend. Adobe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

In the past three months, Adobe insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $52,971,092.00 in company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of Adobe is held by insiders. 82.43% of the stock of Adobe is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE



Earnings for Adobe are expected to grow by 18.06% in the coming year, from $9.47 to $11.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Adobe is 40.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.18. The P/E ratio of Adobe is 40.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.54. Adobe has a PEG Ratio of 2.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Adobe has a P/B Ratio of 15.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

