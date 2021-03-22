Earnings results for Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Americas Silver in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 117.12%. The high price target for USAS is $8.65 and the low price target for USAS is $3.75. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Americas Silver has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.58, Americas Silver has a forecasted upside of 117.1% from its current price of $2.57. Americas Silver has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver does not currently pay a dividend. Americas Silver does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

In the past three months, Americas Silver insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.47% of the stock of Americas Silver is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS



Earnings for Americas Silver are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Americas Silver is -7.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Americas Silver has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

