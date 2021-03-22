Earnings results for At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for At Home Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.71%. The high price target for HOME is $33.00 and the low price target for HOME is $11.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

At Home Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.94, At Home Group has a forecasted downside of 36.7% from its current price of $33.08. At Home Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

At Home Group does not currently pay a dividend. At Home Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, At Home Group insiders have bought 71.44% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,962,373.00 in company stock and sold $4,644,476.00 in company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of At Home Group is held by insiders. 81.98% of the stock of At Home Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for At Home Group are expected to decrease by -29.68% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $1.54 per share. The P/E ratio of At Home Group is -4.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of At Home Group is -4.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. At Home Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.21. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. At Home Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

