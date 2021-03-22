Earnings results for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barings BDC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.94%. The high price target for BBDC is $11.00 and the low price target for BBDC is $7.25. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Barings BDC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.25, Barings BDC has a forecasted downside of 6.9% from its current price of $9.94. Barings BDC has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Barings BDC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Barings BDC is 124.59%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Barings BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 105.56% in the coming year. This indicates that Barings BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

In the past three months, Barings BDC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Barings BDC is held by insiders. 74.42% of the stock of Barings BDC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC



Earnings for Barings BDC are expected to grow by 16.13% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Barings BDC is -248.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Barings BDC is -248.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Barings BDC has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here