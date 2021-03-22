Earnings results for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioLife Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.29%. The high price target for BLFS is $55.00 and the low price target for BLFS is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BioLife Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.44, BioLife Solutions has a forecasted downside of 16.3% from its current price of $38.76. BioLife Solutions has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

BioLife Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. BioLife Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, BioLife Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,636,345.00 in company stock. Only 22.30% of the stock of BioLife Solutions is held by insiders. 67.66% of the stock of BioLife Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for BioLife Solutions are expected to grow by 700.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of BioLife Solutions is -53.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioLife Solutions is -53.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioLife Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 50.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BioLife Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 18.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

