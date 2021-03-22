Earnings results for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.63.

Analyst Opinion on Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Black Diamond Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 105.10%. The high price target for BDTX is $58.00 and the low price target for BDTX is $45.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Black Diamond Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.50, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 105.1% from its current price of $25.11. Black Diamond Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Black Diamond Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

In the past three months, Black Diamond Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $814,013.00 in company stock. 65.78% of the stock of Black Diamond Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX



Earnings for Black Diamond Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.03) to ($2.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Black Diamond Therapeutics is -4.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Black Diamond Therapeutics is -4.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here