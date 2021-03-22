Earnings results for BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BTRS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.79%. The high price target for BTRS is $23.00 and the low price target for BTRS is $20.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BTRS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, BTRS has a forecasted upside of 29.8% from its current price of $16.18. BTRS has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS does not currently pay a dividend. BTRS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

In the past three months, BTRS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.11% of the stock of BTRS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS



BTRS has a P/B Ratio of 101.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

