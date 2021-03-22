Earnings results for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.62%. The high price target for CASI is $5.00 and the low price target for CASI is $3.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. CASI Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

In the past three months, CASI Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.75% of the stock of CASI Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 31.95% of the stock of CASI Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI



Earnings for CASI Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.24) per share. The P/E ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals is -5.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals is -5.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

