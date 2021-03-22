Earnings results for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

Analyst Opinion on Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chinook Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.48%. The high price target for KDNY is $38.00 and the low price target for KDNY is $25.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chinook Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.33, Chinook Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 65.5% from its current price of $18.33. Chinook Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Chinook Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

In the past three months, Chinook Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Chinook Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY



Earnings for Chinook Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.97) to ($1.96) per share. The P/E ratio of Chinook Therapeutics is -5.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chinook Therapeutics is -5.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chinook Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

