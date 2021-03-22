Earnings results for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.75%. The high price target for CLNN is $25.00 and the low price target for CLNN is $24.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clene has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.50, Clene has a forecasted upside of 81.8% from its current price of $13.48. Clene has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene does not currently pay a dividend. Clene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

In the past three months, Clene insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.64% of the stock of Clene is held by insiders. 62.63% of the stock of Clene is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN



The P/E ratio of Clene is -30.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Clene is -30.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Clene has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here