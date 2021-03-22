Earnings results for Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Consolidated Water in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.21%. The high price target for CWCO is $14.00 and the low price target for CWCO is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Consolidated Water has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Consolidated Water has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $13.97. Consolidated Water has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water pays a meaningful dividend of 2.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Consolidated Water has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Consolidated Water is 60.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Consolidated Water will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.71% next year. This indicates that Consolidated Water will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

In the past three months, Consolidated Water insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.07% of the stock of Consolidated Water is held by insiders. 50.18% of the stock of Consolidated Water is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO



Earnings for Consolidated Water are expected to remain at $0.56 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Consolidated Water is 24.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.21. The P/E ratio of Consolidated Water is 24.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.77. Consolidated Water has a PEG Ratio of 2.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Consolidated Water has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

