Earnings results for CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Analyst Opinion on CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CorMedix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 93.97%. The high price target for CRMD is $31.00 and the low price target for CRMD is $10.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CorMedix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.30, CorMedix has a forecasted upside of 94.0% from its current price of $9.95. CorMedix has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix does not currently pay a dividend. CorMedix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

In the past three months, CorMedix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of CorMedix is held by insiders. Only 25.91% of the stock of CorMedix is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD



Earnings for CorMedix are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.82) to ($0.87) per share. The P/E ratio of CorMedix is -12.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CorMedix is -12.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CorMedix has a P/B Ratio of 10.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

