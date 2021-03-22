Earnings results for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32.

Analyst Opinion on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CuriosityStream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.19%. The high price target for CURI is $25.00 and the low price target for CURI is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream does not currently pay a dividend. CuriosityStream does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

In the past three months, CuriosityStream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.80% of the stock of CuriosityStream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI



Earnings for CuriosityStream are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.46) to ($0.51) per share. CuriosityStream has a P/B Ratio of 14.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

