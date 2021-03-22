Earnings results for DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DouYu International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.22%. The high price target for DOYU is $16.06 and the low price target for DOYU is $11.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DouYu International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International does not currently pay a dividend. DouYu International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

In the past three months, DouYu International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.20% of the stock of DouYu International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU



Earnings for DouYu International are expected to grow by 55.88% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.53 per share. The P/E ratio of DouYu International is 36.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.18. The P/E ratio of DouYu International is 36.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.04. DouYu International has a P/B Ratio of 4.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

