Earnings results for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc is estimated to report earnings on 03/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 46.32%. The high price target for UUUU is $4.50 and the low price target for UUUU is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels does not currently pay a dividend. Energy Fuels does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

In the past three months, Energy Fuels insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $172,591.00 in company stock. Only 1.77% of the stock of Energy Fuels is held by insiders. Only 22.33% of the stock of Energy Fuels is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU



Earnings for Energy Fuels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Energy Fuels is -21.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Energy Fuels is -21.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Energy Fuels has a P/B Ratio of 5.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

