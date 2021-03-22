Earnings results for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Gamestop Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Analyst Opinion on GameStop (NYSE:GME)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GameStop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 94.04%. The high price target for GME is $33.00 and the low price target for GME is $3.50. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GameStop has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.57, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.93, GameStop has a forecasted downside of 94.0% from its current price of $200.27. GameStop has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop does not currently pay a dividend. GameStop does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GameStop (NYSE:GME)

In the past three months, GameStop insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $131,985.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of GameStop is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of GameStop (NYSE:GME



Earnings for GameStop are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.07) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of GameStop is -47.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GameStop is -47.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GameStop has a P/B Ratio of 21.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

