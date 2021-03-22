Earnings results for Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.86%. The high price target for GNOG is $27.00 and the low price target for GNOG is $27.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a forecasted upside of 59.9% from its current price of $16.89. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Golden Nugget Online Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

In the past three months, Golden Nugget Online Gaming insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.52% of the stock of Golden Nugget Online Gaming is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG



Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a P/B Ratio of 105.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

