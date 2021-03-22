Earnings results for Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company is expected* to report earnings on 03/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.73.

Analyst Opinion on Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guild in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.31%. The high price target for GHLD is $20.00 and the low price target for GHLD is $18.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Guild has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.38, Guild has a forecasted upside of 28.3% from its current price of $15.10. Guild has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild does not currently pay a dividend. Guild does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

In the past three months, Guild insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Guild (NYSE:GHLD



Earnings for Guild are expected to decrease by -61.16% in the coming year, from $8.78 to $3.41 per share.

More latest stories: here